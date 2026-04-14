STF Nabs Notorious Shooter from Gang in Gurugram Drama
The Special Task Force (STF) in Gurugram has arrested shooter Nilesh alias Dheela, a member of the Deepak Nandal gang, following a dramatic encounter. Nilesh, linked to a firing incident at fashion designer Mayank Chawla's showroom, was injured and captured, potentially uncovering more about the gang's operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram successfully arrested a shooter from the notorious Deepak Nandal gang early Tuesday morning.
The apprehension followed an encounter near the Bandhwari flyover, where the suspect, Nilesh alias Dheela, fired at officers before being shot in the leg.
Authorities said the arrest could provide significant insights into the gang's criminal activities, including a recent extortion attempt on fashion designer Mayank Chawla's showroom in Gurugram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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