STF Nabs Notorious Shooter from Gang in Gurugram Drama

In a decisive operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram successfully arrested a shooter from the notorious Deepak Nandal gang early Tuesday morning.

The apprehension followed an encounter near the Bandhwari flyover, where the suspect, Nilesh alias Dheela, fired at officers before being shot in the leg.

Authorities said the arrest could provide significant insights into the gang's criminal activities, including a recent extortion attempt on fashion designer Mayank Chawla's showroom in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)