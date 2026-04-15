Tragic Property Dispute Ends in Fatal Shooting in Shahjahanpur

A tragic property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, Shyam Sundar, while his brother, Brijmohan, sustained severe injuries. The incident unfolded in Bari Khas village late Tuesday night, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit reported that the brothers were targeted due to a family inheritance issue. Living at their maternal grandfather's house, Sundar had inherited property that led to animosity with his grandfather's nephew, identified as Dhanveer Singh, who allegedly attacked the brothers.

Earlier that day, Sundar clashed with Singh over property matters while cutting fodder. The dispute escalated, ending in a late-night shooting outside his home. Sundar was killed instantly, and police have detained the accused for further questioning. The victim's body is undergoing a postmortem, while Brijmohan is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)