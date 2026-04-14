Qatar Denounces Rumors of Iran Payment Discussions
Qatar's foreign ministry has refuted allegations of negotiations with Iran concerning payments to prevent attacks on Qatar. Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari emphasized ongoing coordination with Pakistan and the U.S. for addressing any security concerns. Such rumors have been declared baseless by the Qatari authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
On Tuesday, Qatar's foreign ministry categorically denied any discussions with Iran regarding payments aimed at halting Iranian attacks on Qatar.
Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari highlighted the nation's close coordination with Pakistan and the United States as the primary channels for managing any security issues.
Qatari officials have dismissed any claims of such negotiations as unfounded and reiterated the strength of their diplomatic alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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