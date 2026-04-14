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Historic Move: Women’s Reservation Bill Passed

The Women's Reservation Bill, passed by Parliament in September 2023, is a historic move aimed at empowering women by reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The government is committed to its implementation, signifying a significant step towards gender equality in policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:02 IST
Historic Move: Women’s Reservation Bill Passed
  • Country:
  • India

The Women's Reservation Bill, hailed as a landmark legislation, received approval from the Parliament in September 2023. Aimed at boosting women's participation in politics, it reserves one-third of the seats in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for female candidates.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the urgency of this bill, calling it the 'need of the hour' in his recent statements. He emphasized that this move is vital for empowering 'Nari Shakti,' reflecting the government's dedication to enhancing women's contributions in legislative policymaking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a dedicated Parliamentary session in April 2024 to further discuss the necessary constitutional amendments. The goal is to ensure the effective implementation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, marking a progressive step toward gender parity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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