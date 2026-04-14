Kevin Warsh: Navigating the Financial Labyrinth to Lead the Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh, the former Federal Reserve governor chosen by President Donald Trump to lead the central bank, holds assets valued at over $100 million, according to his financial disclosures.

This document is crucial for his nomination to advance through the Senate, though a hearing date remains unscheduled. Warsh's assets include stakes worth more than $50 million each in the Juggernaut Fund LP and $10.2 million in consulting fees from Stanley Druckenmiller's investment office.

His spouse, Jane Lauder, reportedly holds municipal bonds valued at over $1 million, linked to her family's interest in Estee Lauder. Amidst liabilities and divestiture promises, Warsh's confirmation faces potential delays due to a DOJ investigation into current Fed chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)