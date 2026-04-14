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Guiding Light: Dr. B R Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy in Modern India

Union Minister Virendra Kumar highlighted the lasting influence of Dr. B R Ambedkar on India's inclusive development at an event commemorating Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. Kumar celebrated Ambedkar’s extensive contributions to the Indian Constitution and how his vision continues to guide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance initiatives, ensuring no one is left behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:05 IST
Guiding Light: Dr. B R Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy in Modern India
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  • India

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, proclaimed the lasting legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar in guiding India's inclusive development. At an event celebrating Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar stated that the Modi government's ongoing initiatives reflect Ambedkar's ideals that have laid the foundation for modern governance.

Emphasizing Ambedkar's comprehensive contributions to the Indian Constitution, Kumar noted Ambedkar's dedication to ensuring the welfare of all societal sectors, with profound insights across diverse fields like education, healthcare, and law. Kumar asserted that Ambedkar's ideals are being carried forward today, shaping governance and development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Kumar further elaborated on the vision of a Viksit Bharat, pointing out that this forward-thinking approach began with Ambedkar's efforts to leave no citizen behind. Inspired by these ideals, current government strategies aim to include even the most marginalized, affirming the enduring influence of Ambedkar's ideology on present-day policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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