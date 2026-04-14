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Tunisian Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Chawki Tabib

The detention of former anti-corruption chief Chawki Tabib marks another episode in Tunisia's ongoing crackdown on prominent figures. Critics argue these actions are politically motivated, aimed at silencing dissent, while the government insists they target corruption. This situation escalates amid other high-profile arrests, raising concern over Tunisia's judicial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:09 IST
Tunisian Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Chawki Tabib
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

In a bold move that has stirred national controversy, a Tunisian judge has ordered the detention of Chawki Tabib, formerly the anti-corruption chief. Critics deem this as an intensifying crackdown on notable figures, further reflecting the current political climate under President Kais Saied following his 2021 parliamentary dissolution.

According to judicial sources, Tabib's detainment centers on alleged financial and administrative mismanagement during his anti-corruption tenure. However, the Tunisian Bar Association, led by Boubaker Ben Thabet, disputes the legality of these proceedings, labeling them as harassment. This follows Saied's controversial rulings, including dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council last year.

The arrest coincides with recent convictions against other public figures, sparking international attention and fears of a systemic assault on free speech in Tunisia. The growing list of detained politicians, journalists, and activists suggests a troubling narrative of escalating attacks on dissenting voices, challenging Tunisia's commitment to judicial independence and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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