Karnataka Cracks Down on Prison Contraband Network
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced stringent measures to tackle contraband supply in state prisons. This follows illegal activity in Parappana Agrahara jail spreading statewide. Senior officials are leading investigations and implementing surveillance upgrades to improve regulation and ensure accountability within the prison system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has implemented strict measures to control contraband, like ganja and phones, in state prisons, says Home Minister G Parameshwara.
After detecting illegal activities originating from Parappana Agrahara jail, the government launched administrative and tech interventions. A senior officer, Alok Kumar, was appointed to investigate and remedy these issues.
New surveillance equipped with AI is now operational. Minister Parameshwara stressed complete elimination of illegal practices and holding staff accountable, with potential dismissals for violators.
(With inputs from agencies.)