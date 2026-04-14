Karnataka Cracks Down on Prison Contraband Network

The Karnataka government has implemented strict measures to control contraband, like ganja and phones, in state prisons, says Home Minister G Parameshwara.

After detecting illegal activities originating from Parappana Agrahara jail, the government launched administrative and tech interventions. A senior officer, Alok Kumar, was appointed to investigate and remedy these issues.

New surveillance equipped with AI is now operational. Minister Parameshwara stressed complete elimination of illegal practices and holding staff accountable, with potential dismissals for violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)