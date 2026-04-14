Women's Reservation Act: A Historic Leap Towards Gender Equality
The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', passed in September 2023, reserves 33% of seats for women in India's Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Proposed amendments aim for earlier enforceability. Gujarat's Minister highlights the legislation as a crucial step for enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies, with changes needed by 2029.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards gender equality, the Indian government has enacted the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', ensuring a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This initiative, driven forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bolster women's representation in governing bodies.
Gujarat Minister Manisha Vakil has hailed the legislation as a historic step, emphasizing the importance of swift amendments. Parliament is set to deliberate on changes to the Act during a specialized session, factoring in new proposals for early implementation.
The amendments to the Act propose an increase to 816 Lok Sabha seats, with 273 reserved for women. The current law delays enforcement until 2034, pending a post-2027 Census delimitation. The changes, therefore, seek implementation by the 2029 elections, marking a pivotal step for women's legislative participation.
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