Historic Women's Reservation Act Champions Gender Equality
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women's Reservation Act, highlighting its potential to transform women's roles in governance. The 2023 Act ensures 33% female representation in legislative bodies, emphasizing women's pivotal role in leadership and governance across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' on Monday, emphasizing its transformative potential for women's participation in governance across India.
Speaking at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present, Gupta called for support of the Act, which guarantees 33% reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament.
Gupta recognized various initiatives since 2014 that have centered women's dignity and safety, and called the legislation a landmark reform set to expand leadership opportunities for 700 million women nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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