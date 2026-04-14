Pope Leo Warns Against 'Majoritarian Tyranny' in Democracies

In a recent letter, Pope Leo emphasized the perils of democracies slipping into 'majoritarian tyranny' without a foundation in moral values. His remarks were notably made public following U.S. President Donald Trump's social media criticism directed at him for opposing the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The pope, addressing a Vatican assembly on power use in democratic societies, stated that democracies are at risk of turning into instruments of economic and technological dominance unless rooted in ethical principles. Leo's message has sparked discourse during his extensive tour across four African nations.

Persevering in his stance, Leo informed Reuters that he intends to continue critiquing the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, despite Trump's disparaging remarks. He highlighted that true authority is measured not by economic might but the virtuous application of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)