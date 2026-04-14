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Pope Leo Warns Against 'Majoritarian Tyranny' in Democracies

Pope Leo issued a warning about democracies turning into 'majoritarian tyranny' if not grounded in moral values. His comments came after criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. In a letter, Leo emphasized that the legitimacy of authority relies on wisdom, not economic or technological power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:41 IST
Pope Leo Warns Against 'Majoritarian Tyranny' in Democracies
Pope Leo

In a recent letter, Pope Leo emphasized the perils of democracies slipping into 'majoritarian tyranny' without a foundation in moral values. His remarks were notably made public following U.S. President Donald Trump's social media criticism directed at him for opposing the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The pope, addressing a Vatican assembly on power use in democratic societies, stated that democracies are at risk of turning into instruments of economic and technological dominance unless rooted in ethical principles. Leo's message has sparked discourse during his extensive tour across four African nations.

Persevering in his stance, Leo informed Reuters that he intends to continue critiquing the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, despite Trump's disparaging remarks. He highlighted that true authority is measured not by economic might but the virtuous application of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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