Italy-Irael Defence Deal in Jeopardy as Meloni Halts Cooperation

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence cooperation agreement with Israel, signaling a diplomatic shift in response to ongoing Middle East conflicts. This decision comes in the wake of Italy's criticism regarding Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which resulted in casualties and heightened tensions.

Addressing journalists at a wine fair in Verona, Meloni stated that the government chose to halt the agreement's automatic renewal, reflecting discontent over recent incidents involving Israeli forces firing warning shots at Italian troops in Lebanon.

While Israel's foreign ministry minimized the significance of the agreement suspension, Italy's foreign policy approach under Meloni shows a cautious repositioning, possibly in response to domestic and international expectations.