Italy-Irael Defence Deal in Jeopardy as Meloni Halts Cooperation
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suspended a defence cooperation agreement with Israel, citing disagreements over Israel's military actions in the Middle East. This change marks a diplomatic shift for Italy, a nation that has long been an ally of Israel. The move highlights growing critiques within Italy regarding foreign affairs strategy.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence cooperation agreement with Israel, signaling a diplomatic shift in response to ongoing Middle East conflicts. This decision comes in the wake of Italy's criticism regarding Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which resulted in casualties and heightened tensions.
Addressing journalists at a wine fair in Verona, Meloni stated that the government chose to halt the agreement's automatic renewal, reflecting discontent over recent incidents involving Israeli forces firing warning shots at Italian troops in Lebanon.
While Israel's foreign ministry minimized the significance of the agreement suspension, Italy's foreign policy approach under Meloni shows a cautious repositioning, possibly in response to domestic and international expectations.
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