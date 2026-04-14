Left Menu

Italy-Irael Defence Deal in Jeopardy as Meloni Halts Cooperation

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suspended a defence cooperation agreement with Israel, citing disagreements over Israel's military actions in the Middle East. This change marks a diplomatic shift for Italy, a nation that has long been an ally of Israel. The move highlights growing critiques within Italy regarding foreign affairs strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:58 IST
Italy-Irael Defence Deal in Jeopardy as Meloni Halts Cooperation

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence cooperation agreement with Israel, signaling a diplomatic shift in response to ongoing Middle East conflicts. This decision comes in the wake of Italy's criticism regarding Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which resulted in casualties and heightened tensions.

Addressing journalists at a wine fair in Verona, Meloni stated that the government chose to halt the agreement's automatic renewal, reflecting discontent over recent incidents involving Israeli forces firing warning shots at Italian troops in Lebanon.

While Israel's foreign ministry minimized the significance of the agreement suspension, Italy's foreign policy approach under Meloni shows a cautious repositioning, possibly in response to domestic and international expectations.

TRENDING

1
Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

 Global
2
Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

 Global
3
Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

 Brazil
4
Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026