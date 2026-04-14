Empowering Women: Paving the Way for Increased Representation in 2029
The Women's Reservation Act aims to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats for women by amending the Constitution. With plans to increase seats following a 2027 census, the government seeks to implement these changes by 2029. The bill also includes provisions for women's representation in Union territories.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is set to increase Lok Sabha seats to approximately 850, up from the current 543, to operationalize the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary elections. This expansion follows a delimitation exercise based on the latest census data.
The draft Constitution amendment bill, expected to be passed in a special parliamentary session, aims to reserve 33% of seats for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill will amend Article 81 of the Constitution and is part of a broader plan to enhance women's political representation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgency of passing these amendments to strengthen democracy through increased women's representation by the 2029 elections. The proposed law mandates seat allocations based on a rotating system and includes provisions for women from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
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