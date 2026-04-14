Allegations and Accusations: Police Officer's Controversial Involvement with Self-Styled Godman

Activist Anjali Damania has accused a senior Nashik police officer of attending an event with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges, including sexual assault.

She has called for a departmental vigilance inquiry into the officer, citing several linked calls. The investigation raises questions about potential involvement from political figures.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pratini Shinde speculated on an impending "encounter" killing, alleging high-profile ties to the scandal, while BJP officials urged cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also examining connections involving Pratibha Chakankar in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)