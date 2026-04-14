Left Menu

Allegations and Accusations: Police Officer's Controversial Involvement with Self-Styled Godman

Activist Anjali Damania alleged that a senior police officer attended an event with accused godman Ashok Kharat, linking him to numerous calls. She demanded a probe into the officer's conduct. The controversy also involves Congress leader Pratini Shinde's claims and Maharashtra government responses, amid ongoing investigations into Kharat's alleged crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:07 IST
Allegations and Accusations: Police Officer's Controversial Involvement with Self-Styled Godman
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Anjali Damania has accused a senior Nashik police officer of attending an event with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges, including sexual assault.

She has called for a departmental vigilance inquiry into the officer, citing several linked calls. The investigation raises questions about potential involvement from political figures.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pratini Shinde speculated on an impending "encounter" killing, alleging high-profile ties to the scandal, while BJP officials urged cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also examining connections involving Pratibha Chakankar in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

Dubai's Bold U.S. Investment Moves

 Global
2
Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

Suelopetrol Challenges Chevron's Venezuela Stake Expansion

 Global
3
Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

Brazil Calls Ramagem Back: A Coup-Plotting Saga

 Brazil
4
Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

Revamping Representation: The Delimitation Bill, 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026