Allegations and Accusations: Police Officer's Controversial Involvement with Self-Styled Godman
Activist Anjali Damania alleged that a senior police officer attended an event with accused godman Ashok Kharat, linking him to numerous calls. She demanded a probe into the officer's conduct. The controversy also involves Congress leader Pratini Shinde's claims and Maharashtra government responses, amid ongoing investigations into Kharat's alleged crimes.
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Activist Anjali Damania has accused a senior Nashik police officer of attending an event with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges, including sexual assault.
She has called for a departmental vigilance inquiry into the officer, citing several linked calls. The investigation raises questions about potential involvement from political figures.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Pratini Shinde speculated on an impending "encounter" killing, alleging high-profile ties to the scandal, while BJP officials urged cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also examining connections involving Pratibha Chakankar in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)