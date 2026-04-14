VP Radhakrishnan Delivers Ambedkar Memorial Lecture, Calls for Inclusive Pathways to Viksit Bharat

Emphasizing the enduring relevance of constitutional values in shaping India’s future, Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan delivered the 2nd Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture on the theme “Dr. Ambedkar as a Nation Builder: Pathways Towards Viksit Bharat” at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

The address, delivered on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, highlighted the architect of the Constitution as a guiding force for India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Tributes to a Visionary Nation Builder

The Vice-President began by paying floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, describing him as one of the greatest architects of modern India whose ideas continue to shape the Republic.

Extending greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as festivals like Tamil New Year and Baisakhi, he noted that the occasion reflects India’s unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage.

Education as the Foundation of Freedom

Reflecting on Dr Ambedkar’s life, Shri Radhakrishnan underscored his journey from adversity to intellectual leadership, emphasizing that education was central to his philosophy of social transformation.

“True freedom begins with education,” he noted, reiterating Ambedkar’s belief that knowledge is the most powerful tool for empowerment and equality.

Intellectual Legacy and Economic Thought

Highlighting Ambedkar’s academic brilliance, the Vice-President referred to his seminal work “The Problem of the Rupee”, noting how he challenged colonial economic policies with rigorous scholarship and analytical depth.

He observed that Ambedkar’s work demonstrated the power of knowledge to question entrenched systems and drive reform, a lesson that remains relevant in contemporary policymaking.

Architect of India’s Democratic Framework

The Vice-President praised Dr Ambedkar’s pivotal role as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, noting that the Constitution of India stands as one of the most comprehensive democratic charters in the world.

He emphasized that the Constitution enshrines the core principles of:

Justice

Liberty

Equality

Fraternity

These values, he said, form the bedrock of India’s democratic and social order.

Strengthening Parliamentary Democracy

Drawing from his role as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of constitutional morality and healthy parliamentary functioning.

He called for:

Constructive dialogue and debate

Informed decision-making

Avoidance of disruptions in legislative processes

“Parliamentary discourse must lead to decisions, not disruptions,” he said, emphasizing the need for responsible democratic engagement.

Social and Economic Democracy: A Continuing Agenda

The Vice-President highlighted Ambedkar’s vision of social and economic democracy alongside political democracy, noting that inclusive development remains central to nation-building.

He referred to recent government initiatives focused on:

Financial inclusion

Regional development

Social empowerment

stating that these efforts align with Ambedkar’s ideals of equity and justice.

Gender Equality as a Measure of Progress

Reaffirming Ambedkar’s progressive views, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment, describing it as a key indicator of societal advancement.

He noted the increasing participation of women across sectors and the government’s focus on women-led development initiatives, reflecting a broader shift toward inclusivity.

Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Looking ahead, the Vice-President stated that achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires:

Collective national effort

Adherence to constitutional principles

Focus on innovation, inclusion, and equity

He stressed that a developed India must be economically strong, socially just, and democratically vibrant.

Preserving Legacy Through Panch-Teerth

Highlighting the development of the Panch-Teerth—five key sites associated with Dr Ambedkar’s life—the Vice-President said these serve as living monuments of inspiration for future generations.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Appreciating the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for organizing the lecture series, he noted that such initiatives help reconnect youth with India’s moral and intellectual foundations.

The event was attended by Union Minister Shri Virendra Kumar, senior officials including Shri Sudhansh Pant, and a distinguished gathering of scholars and dignitaries.

A Call for a Just and Inclusive India

Concluding his address, the Vice-President urged citizens to work collectively toward building a just, inclusive, and harmonious society, stating that this would be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.

As India moves toward its centenary of independence, Ambedkar’s ideals continue to serve as a compass guiding the nation’s democratic and developmental journey.