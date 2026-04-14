I-PAC Co-Founder Arrest: Unraveling a Money Laundering Web

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel into custody for 10 days. The Delhi court's decision follows allegations of Chandel's involvement in multimillion-crore financial irregularities.

Chandel, who appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon late on Monday, faces charges related to money laundering, including using hawala channels and unaccounted cash transfers. The court emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and the need for custodial interrogation.

The prosecution has charged that Chandel instructed the deletion of sensitive data post-ED searches, thereby hindering the investigation. The court ordered that Chandel be interrogated under surveillance to ensure compliance with legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)