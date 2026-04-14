Chagos Islands Agreement Stalls Amid US Policy Shift
The UK's agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining the UK-US Diego Garcia military base has been halted due to changes in US President Donald Trump's stance. The deal sought to lease back Diego Garcia for 99 years but faced political complexities.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK has paused its agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands as the United States under President Donald Trump withdraws its support. This agreement intended to transfer the islands' sovereignty with an arrangement to lease the Diego Garcia military base for 99 years.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister Stephen Doughty informed Parliament of the stalled agreement, highlighting American support as pivotal. The archipelago, essential for international security, contains Diego Garcia, a critical UK-US military facility.
The shift in Trump's position has led to a reconsideration of the terms established in a 1966 UK-US defence purposes treaty. Despite these hurdles, the UK government remains positive about eventual progress, seeking continued collaboration with the US and engagement with Mauritius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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