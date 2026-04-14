Controversy Surrounds Arrested Godman Ashok Kharat: Political Links and Fake Encounter Fears

Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday expressed concerns about the safety of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently under arrest in multiple rape cases. Shinde pointed to a possibility of Kharat being killed in a fake encounter considering the potential revelation of more political names in connection with the accused.

Shinde emphasized that Kharat's arrest has already exposed numerous allegations ranging from sexual exploitation to land grabbing. She warned that additional evidence and potentially incriminating links to influential figures, including ministers, might surface.

Reacting to Shinde's allegations, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed them as baseless. Bawankule criticized the attempt to divert attention from the probe and urged anyone with credible information to present it to the SIT handling the investigation rather than seeking media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)