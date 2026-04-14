Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Arrested Godman Ashok Kharat: Political Links and Fake Encounter Fears

Congress MP Praniti Shinde suggested that Ashok Kharat, arrested on multiple rape charges, might be killed in a fake encounter due to potential exposure of political ties. Kharat’s arrest unearthed cases of sexual exploitation and land grabbing. Maharashtra minister denied claims, urging focus on the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:53 IST
Controversy Surrounds Arrested Godman Ashok Kharat: Political Links and Fake Encounter Fears
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday expressed concerns about the safety of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently under arrest in multiple rape cases. Shinde pointed to a possibility of Kharat being killed in a fake encounter considering the potential revelation of more political names in connection with the accused.

Shinde emphasized that Kharat's arrest has already exposed numerous allegations ranging from sexual exploitation to land grabbing. She warned that additional evidence and potentially incriminating links to influential figures, including ministers, might surface.

Reacting to Shinde's allegations, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed them as baseless. Bawankule criticized the attempt to divert attention from the probe and urged anyone with credible information to present it to the SIT handling the investigation rather than seeking media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Talks: Israel and Lebanon's Path to Peace

Historic Diplomatic Talks: Israel and Lebanon's Path to Peace

 United States
2
Germany Faces Economic Strain Amid War-Induced Energy Price Shock

Germany Faces Economic Strain Amid War-Induced Energy Price Shock

 Global
3
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier ...

 Global
4
Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026