Judicial Standoff: Trump's Legal Victory Over Deportation Investigation

In a notable legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a U.S. appeals court has intervened to block an investigation initiated by a lower court judge into possible breaches of a deportation order concerning Venezuelan immigrants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1, declaring that District Judge James Boasberg overstepped by demanding sworn testimony regarding the deportation flights halted by his March 2025 order. The appellate decision emphasized the breach of executive branch autonomy.

The legal dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Trump administration's deportation actions under the Alien Enemies Act. The case highlights ongoing tensions between judicial oversight and executive authority, particularly in matters of national security and immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)