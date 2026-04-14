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Former MP Raj Babbar Backs Striking Firefighters' Demands

Former MP Raj Babbar showed support for striking fire department employees, urging the government to heed their demands. He emphasized the risks firefighters face and promised to advocate for their cause. The protest highlights calls for compensation and allowances following a fatal incident in Faridabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:39 IST
Former MP Raj Babbar Backs Striking Firefighters' Demands
Raj Babbar
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, former MP Raj Babbar expressed solidarity with the striking fire department employees, urging the government to honor their demands. His visit to Sector 29 marks the seventh day of their protest.

The Congress leader, accompanied by 2025 Gurugram mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja, listened as the employees outlined their grievances. Key demands include compensation for victims of the fatal Faridabad blaze and much-needed salary and risk allowances.

Babbar pledged to engage with government officials on the matter, highlighting the life-threatening nature of firefighting. Strikers paid tribute to fallen firefighters, emphasizing that the government should respect their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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