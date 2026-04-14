Former MP Raj Babbar Backs Striking Firefighters' Demands

On Tuesday, former MP Raj Babbar expressed solidarity with the striking fire department employees, urging the government to honor their demands. His visit to Sector 29 marks the seventh day of their protest.

The Congress leader, accompanied by 2025 Gurugram mayoral candidate Seema Pahuja, listened as the employees outlined their grievances. Key demands include compensation for victims of the fatal Faridabad blaze and much-needed salary and risk allowances.

Babbar pledged to engage with government officials on the matter, highlighting the life-threatening nature of firefighting. Strikers paid tribute to fallen firefighters, emphasizing that the government should respect their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)