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Murder Suspicion Halts Cremation in Betul

Police in Betul district intervened moments before the cremation of Shakuntala Pati, following a complaint suggesting her death was suspicious. The body, displaying injury marks, was sent for an autopsy. Investigations are ongoing, hindered by her intoxicated son who was unable to provide a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:42 IST
Murder Suspicion Halts Cremation in Betul
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  • India

The Betul district police halted the cremation of a 62-year-old woman on Tuesday, following a complaint of potential murder. The deceased, Shakuntala Pati, was taken from the funeral pyre for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Inspector Ravikant Daheria reported that the intervention occurred after Pati's sister Anjali expressed concerns regarding the unnatural circumstances of her death, citing visible injury marks as evidence.

Efforts to probe the matter faced obstacles when the woman's son was found highly intoxicated, rendering him unable to provide a coherent statement. Authorities are awaiting further developments based on the autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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