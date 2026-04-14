Murder Suspicion Halts Cremation in Betul

The Betul district police halted the cremation of a 62-year-old woman on Tuesday, following a complaint of potential murder. The deceased, Shakuntala Pati, was taken from the funeral pyre for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Inspector Ravikant Daheria reported that the intervention occurred after Pati's sister Anjali expressed concerns regarding the unnatural circumstances of her death, citing visible injury marks as evidence.

Efforts to probe the matter faced obstacles when the woman's son was found highly intoxicated, rendering him unable to provide a coherent statement. Authorities are awaiting further developments based on the autopsy results.

(With inputs from agencies.)