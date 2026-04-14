Shashi Tharoor Proposes Degressive Proportionality for Fair Representation
Shashi Tharoor suggests 'degressive proportionality' in the Lok Sabha to balance population numbers with federal integrity, urging PM Modi to consult with states and parties first. Tharoor warns that smaller states could face disenfranchisement with the current system and suggests looking to Europe's model for inspiration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant proposal, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called for the implementation of 'degressive proportionality' in India's Lok Sabha. This approach, widely used in the European Parliament, aims to balance population representation with federal equity, offering a more inclusive approach that could prevent smaller states from feeling disenfranchised.
Tharoor warns that India's current delimitation process could harm its federalist structure, especially with the potential disenfranchisement of smaller states. He urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct extensive consultations before proceeding with a potentially hasty reform.
Tharoor argues that a model similar to Europe's could help India address the North-South divide over delimitation, balancing population with federal equity while considering states' contributions to the national GDP. This approach would ensure representation without penalizing states that have excelled in population control and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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