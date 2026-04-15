New U.S. Licenses Ease Venezuela Financial Restrictions
The Trump administration has introduced two new general licenses easing restrictions on financial transactions with certain Venezuelan banks and government individuals. This move permits dealings with Venezuela's central bank and three state-owned banks, previously under sanctions, signaling a potential shift in U.S.-Venezuela financial relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:18 IST
The Trump administration has issued two new general licenses related to Venezuela, easing previous financial restrictions on Tuesday.
According to documents released by the U.S. Treasury Department, these licenses now allow financial transactions involving certain Venezuelan banks and government individuals.
The permitted transactions include dealings with Venezuela's central bank, sanctioned in April 2019, as well as the state-owned banks Venezuela, Tesoro, and Digital de los Trabajadores.
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