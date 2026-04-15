Left Menu

U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions: A New Chapter for Financial Transactions

The U.S. Treasury has issued licenses easing sanctions on Venezuelan banks, enabling transactions with the country's central and state-owned banks. This move is part of a broader strategy to stabilize Venezuela's economy after increased oil sales and prepare it for U.S. investment. Legal progress was also made following the arrest of President Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 02:35 IST
U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions: A New Chapter for Financial Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken significant action by issuing licenses that relax financial restrictions previously placed on certain Venezuelan banks. This decision facilitates transactions with the country's central bank and key state-owned financial institutions, aiming to inject vitality into Venezuela's struggling economy.

The move comes in the wake of increased crude oil sales, a development catalyzed after the U.S. seized assets from President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. The easing of sanctions emerges as Washington strives to stabilize Venezuela's economy and create a favorable environment for potential U.S. investments.

Additionally, to foster further economic engagements, a license was granted for commercial contract negotiations, with execution requiring specific authorization. In another notable change, sanctions against former Venezuelan solicitor general Reinaldo Munoz were lifted. Meanwhile, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face legal challenges in the U.S. on narcotics-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ECB's Uncertain Path Amid Oil Price Inflation

ECB's Uncertain Path Amid Oil Price Inflation

 United States
2
Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

 Global
3
U.S. Economy's Strength Amid Global Tensions: Insights from Treasury Secretary Bessent

U.S. Economy's Strength Amid Global Tensions: Insights from Treasury Secreta...

 United States
4
Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph Boosts CBS Ratings

Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph Boosts CBS Ratings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026