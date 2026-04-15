U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions: A New Chapter for Financial Transactions

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken significant action by issuing licenses that relax financial restrictions previously placed on certain Venezuelan banks. This decision facilitates transactions with the country's central bank and key state-owned financial institutions, aiming to inject vitality into Venezuela's struggling economy.

The move comes in the wake of increased crude oil sales, a development catalyzed after the U.S. seized assets from President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. The easing of sanctions emerges as Washington strives to stabilize Venezuela's economy and create a favorable environment for potential U.S. investments.

Additionally, to foster further economic engagements, a license was granted for commercial contract negotiations, with execution requiring specific authorization. In another notable change, sanctions against former Venezuelan solicitor general Reinaldo Munoz were lifted. Meanwhile, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face legal challenges in the U.S. on narcotics-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)