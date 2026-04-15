U.S. Economy's Strength Amid Global Tensions: Insights from Treasury Secretary Bessent

During a recent WSJ Opinion Live event in Washington, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered reassurance regarding the resilience of the U.S. economy amid geopolitical turmoil. Despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Bessent expressed confidence in economic growth exceeding 3% this year.

Bessent addressed the issue of U.S. tariffs on global trade. Following a Supreme Court decision in February, which found President Trump's imposition of global duties under emergency law to be an overreach, Bessent stated that tariffs might return to their previous levels by July.

His comments highlight the government's strategies to navigate challenges while maintaining economic stability. Bessent's observations provide insights into the administration's approach to economic and trade policies during uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)