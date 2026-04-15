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Republicans Push for DHS Funding Amid Shutdown Turmoil

Republicans in Congress are pursuing a unilateral strategy to fully finance the Department of Homeland Security, bypassing demands from Democrats for immigration enforcement reforms. With bipartisan negotiations stalled, the GOP aims to use budget reconciliation to pass funding, despite potential complications, in an effort to reopen the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 04:51 IST
Republicans Push for DHS Funding Amid Shutdown Turmoil
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  • United States

In a bold move, Republicans in Congress have opted for a solitary approach to secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been inactive for nearly two months. Democrats continue to demand changes to immigration enforcement policies, but the GOP is determined to move forward.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced the party's intent to bypass Democrats through a complex budget reconciliation method, requiring only a simple majority vote in the Senate. The strategy, however, risks becoming complicated due to internal demands for additional legislative priorities.

With the potential to cost around USD 75 billion, the funding bill also faces further hurdles such as opposition from some within the GOP and other competing legislative interests. Despite the challenges, Republicans are keen on quickly reopening the DHS to avoid another prolonged shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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