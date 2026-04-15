North Korea Labels Japan's Diplomatic Report a 'Grave Provocation'

North Korea has condemned Japan's latest diplomatic report, stating that it described the nuclear-armed nation as a threat. This description, according to North Korea, amounts to "a grave provocation" and infringes upon its sovereign rights. The official statement was published by North Korean state media KCNA on Wednesday.

The report, known as the Japanese 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook, calls for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons, which Pyongyang has labeled as an "anachronistic and evasive assertion." North Korea claims its nuclear program is solely for self-defense.

In response, North Korea has criticized what it sees as Japan's intentions to acquire nuclear weapons and its cooperation with Washington in missile development. Recently, North Korea announced the test-firing of multiple missiles, including those equipped with cluster bombs capable of damaging infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)