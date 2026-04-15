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Noida Unrest: Magistrate Warns Contractors Amid Violent Protests

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has issued a stern warning to outsourcing agencies and contractors, threatening blacklisting and license cancellation for any unruly behavior. This follows violent protests by factory workers in Noida. Roopam emphasized adherence to government guidelines and proper wage compliance to ensure industrial peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:28 IST
Noida Unrest: Magistrate Warns Contractors Amid Violent Protests
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The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Medha Roopam, has delivered a stern admonition to outsourcing agencies and contractors, following violent protests involving thousands of factory workers in Noida.

In a meeting with representatives from industrial units on Tuesday, Roopam reinforced the need for absolute compliance with government regulations to maintain industrial order. She explicitly warned that any agency involved in misconduct could face severe consequences, including blacklisting and the potential cancellation of licenses.

Roopam highlighted the revised wage structure for workers, urging agencies to adhere to these standards and facilitate direct wage deposits into workers' accounts. She stressed that any industrial disruptions threaten the stability and development of the district, and encouraged all parties to cooperate and trust in the state's commitment to safeguarding their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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