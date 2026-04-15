South Korea's Naval Diplomacy: A Delicate Balance in the Strait of Hormuz
South Korea communicated with Iran, the US, and Gulf nations about its 26 vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Efforts are being made to ensure their safe passage amid a ceasefire. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun described this opportunity as crucial for the vessels' exit from the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:20 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a strategic diplomatic move, South Korea has engaged with Iran, the United States, and Gulf nations to address the situation of 26 South Korean ships currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun highlighted in a legislative hearing the importance of leveraging the current ceasefire between the US and Iran to facilitate the safe exit of these vessels from the tense region.
This diplomatic endeavor underscores South Korea's commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests while navigating complex geopolitical relations in a volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)