Sudan's Hidden War: An 'Abandoned Crisis' Exposed

Sudan is mired in a devastating conflict entering its fourth year, now overshadowed by new turmoil in the Middle East. This 'abandoned crisis' has displaced over 13 million, reflecting it as the world's largest humanitarian challenge today, primarily fueled by ongoing clashes between the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Regional powers are reportedly backing opposing sides, complicating international mediation efforts. Meanwhile, the struggle for control between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has resulted in an unyielding stalemate. Observers fear that unchecked, the instability might spill beyond Sudan's borders.

Humanitarian agencies highlight famine, acute malnutrition, and health system collapse. UN and rights groups are particularly alarmed about potential war crimes, especially in Darfur, echoing past atrocities. The international community's response remains divided, with new geopolitical distractions and rising civilian tolls demanding urgent attention.