Left Menu

Sudan's Hidden War: An 'Abandoned Crisis' Exposed

The Sudanese conflict, deemed an 'abandoned crisis', enters its fourth year with severe humanitarian consequences. Over 13 million are displaced amid a power struggle and famine risks. Despite attempts at intervention, the conflict persists, with regional powers and local factions entrenched, raising concerns of potential war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:00 IST
Sudan's Hidden War: An 'Abandoned Crisis' Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan is mired in a devastating conflict entering its fourth year, now overshadowed by new turmoil in the Middle East. This 'abandoned crisis' has displaced over 13 million, reflecting it as the world's largest humanitarian challenge today, primarily fueled by ongoing clashes between the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Regional powers are reportedly backing opposing sides, complicating international mediation efforts. Meanwhile, the struggle for control between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has resulted in an unyielding stalemate. Observers fear that unchecked, the instability might spill beyond Sudan's borders.

Humanitarian agencies highlight famine, acute malnutrition, and health system collapse. UN and rights groups are particularly alarmed about potential war crimes, especially in Darfur, echoing past atrocities. The international community's response remains divided, with new geopolitical distractions and rising civilian tolls demanding urgent attention.

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

 Global
2
Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Southern India

Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Sou...

 India
3
Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

 India
4
Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026