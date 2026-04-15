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Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Legacy of Integrity and Innovation

The outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal is celebrated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for his integrity, speedy case disposal rate, and contributions such as the MedLEaPR system. Justice Bindal's landmark career includes authoring over 100 judgments, driving judicial technology reform, and managing a staggering caseload.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:25 IST
Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Legacy of Integrity and Innovation
Justice Rajesh Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant commended outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal for his exemplary service, noting his integrity and unmatched case disposal speed. Although elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2023, Justice Bindal shaped judicial technology reforms like the MedLEaPR system and authored over 100 judgments during his tenure.

Justice Bindal's career spanned multiple high courts, including Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing his versatility and dedication. His legal journey left an indelible mark on the justice system, emphasizing the human element in adjudication and promoting efficient case handling.

The judiciary bids farewell to a luminary known for transforming court processes and for his significant contributions to justice reform. As the number of vacancies in the Supreme Court increases to two, Justice Bindal's impact serves as a reminder of what dedicated service can achieve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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