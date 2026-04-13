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Diezani Alison-Madueke Defends Integrity Amidst Bribery Charges

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former oil minister, denied corruption charges in a London trial, refuting claims of bribery while in office. Prosecutors allege she used her influence for personal benefits, but she asserts her actions were impartial, citing attempts to make her a scapegoat in Nigeria's patriarchal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST
Diezani Alison-Madueke Defends Integrity Amidst Bribery Charges

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former oil minister of Nigeria, has fervently denied accusations of accepting bribes while serving under President Goodluck Jonathan. Testifying in a London courtroom on Monday, Alison-Madueke faced five charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, for which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution argues that the ex-minister lived lavishly in London, indulged in luxury perks by individuals she allegedly favored using her influence. In her defense, Alison-Madueke stressed her integrity, indicating that these individuals assumed she would act on their behalf without her consent.

Adding to her defense, Alison-Madueke highlighted gender dynamics, stating that her prominent role made her a target in a patriarchal society, and that she was unjustly portrayed as a scapegoat. She clarified that the controversial accommodations and financial dealings were necessitated by disorganization within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company's London office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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