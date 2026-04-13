Diezani Alison-Madueke Defends Integrity Amidst Bribery Charges

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former oil minister of Nigeria, has fervently denied accusations of accepting bribes while serving under President Goodluck Jonathan. Testifying in a London courtroom on Monday, Alison-Madueke faced five charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, for which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution argues that the ex-minister lived lavishly in London, indulged in luxury perks by individuals she allegedly favored using her influence. In her defense, Alison-Madueke stressed her integrity, indicating that these individuals assumed she would act on their behalf without her consent.

Adding to her defense, Alison-Madueke highlighted gender dynamics, stating that her prominent role made her a target in a patriarchal society, and that she was unjustly portrayed as a scapegoat. She clarified that the controversial accommodations and financial dealings were necessitated by disorganization within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company's London office.

(With inputs from agencies.)