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Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir

Chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demands justice for Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a man allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu and Kashmir. He warns of repercussions if the perpetrators are not punished. Chopan went missing while ferrying cattle, prompting a multi-agency search and the arrest of four suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST
Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir
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In a distressing turn of events, Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for severe punishment for those suspected of cow vigilantism in Jammu and Kashmir. The demand follows the tragic incident involving Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, who allegedly faced assault while transporting cattle.

According to locals, Chopan was transporting a milch cow and two calves when unidentified cow vigilantes confronted him in Ramban district. Attempting to evade the attackers, Chopan reportedly jumped into a nearby rivulet, an act that has left him missing for days, despite intense search efforts.

Mirwaiz Farooq condemned the assault as 'highly condemnable' and emphasized the necessity of deterring such incidents. A Special Investigative Team has been formed, resulting in four arrests, as the region grapples with the potential fallout from this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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