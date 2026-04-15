Supreme Court Stays Telangana High Court Bail for Congress Leader Pawan Khera

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has stayed the Telangana High Court's order that granted Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, one-week transit anticipatory bail. This move comes amidst allegations against Khera for making accusations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar, issued a notice to Khera and others, seeking responses regarding the Assam government's challenge of the Telangana High Court's April 10 decision. The court asserts that Khera's anticipatory bail application in Assam would not be affected, should he choose to file one.

The controversy arises following Khera's statements accusing the Assam CM's wife of possessing multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties. This has sparked legal jurisdiction debates, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighting concerns over the case being filed outside Assam, where the offense allegedly occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)