Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives in Sewer Mishap

An unfortunate incident claimed the lives of two sanitation workers and left another critically injured while they were cleaning a sewer near Ambedkar Chowk on NH-248A. The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday night, police reported, as workers were exposed to toxic gas.

According to the police, sequential entry into the toxic site led to the fatal outcomes. First, a worker failed to emerge from the sewer, leading to another entering, who also did not return. A third worker raised alarm after experiencing distress. Efforts by colleagues implemented a JCB machine for rescue.

While all individuals were eventually retrieved, two were pronounced dead, and the third remains hospitalized in critical condition. A senior officer mentioned that investigations are ongoing to identify the deceased, with the contractor notably absent following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)