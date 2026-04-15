Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives in Sewer Mishap
Two sanitation workers lost their lives and another is critically injured after inhaling toxic gas during sewer cleaning in Ferozepur Jhirka. The accident occurred near Ambedkar Chowk, prompting a rescue operation. Authorities are investigating, while the contractor is missing, and the victims' identities remain unconfirmed.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident claimed the lives of two sanitation workers and left another critically injured while they were cleaning a sewer near Ambedkar Chowk on NH-248A. The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday night, police reported, as workers were exposed to toxic gas.
According to the police, sequential entry into the toxic site led to the fatal outcomes. First, a worker failed to emerge from the sewer, leading to another entering, who also did not return. A third worker raised alarm after experiencing distress. Efforts by colleagues implemented a JCB machine for rescue.
While all individuals were eventually retrieved, two were pronounced dead, and the third remains hospitalized in critical condition. A senior officer mentioned that investigations are ongoing to identify the deceased, with the contractor notably absent following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sanitation
- workers
- accident
- sewer
- gas
- police
- Ferozepur Jhirka
- Ambedkar Chowk
- contractor
- mishap
ALSO READ
Police Officers Suspended Over Abusive Call to Rape Survivor
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Gas Cylinder Explosion in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP Allegations Against Police Detention: A Clash of Narratives
At least three dead as gas cylinder explodes in Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh: Police.
Death toll in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to 16: Police.