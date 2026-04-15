Police Officers Suspended Over Abusive Call to Rape Survivor
Two police inspectors have been suspended for allegedly using offensive language in a phone call with a rape survivor, following the viral spread of an audio clip. The incident involved inappropriate behavior towards a woman who had reported being raped by a forest officer.
- Country:
- India
Two police inspectors have been suspended for allegedly using abusive language during a phone call with a 33-year-old rape survivor, officials announced. The officers, Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla and Inspector Naresh Malik, were implicated after an audio clip with Malik's alleged offensive remarks went viral.
The controversy began with a complaint lodged on February 20, accusing forest department sub-inspector Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal of raping the woman under false promises of marriage. The complainant also claimed threats of violence if she proceeded with her complaint.
Police Superintendent Omvir Singh, upon learning of the incident, took immediate action, suspending the officers and launching an investigation led by Additional Superintendent Dinesh Kumar Shukla. The authorities have pledged strict consequences pending the inquiry's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- inspectors
- abusive
- language
- phone call
- rape
- survivor
- suspension
- inquiry
- viral audio
ALSO READ
Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape
There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.
Thomas Partey Denies Additional Rape Charges in London Court
Police Inspector Accused of Rape Under False Marriage Pretext in Gwalior
Maharashtra 'Godman' Kharat Faces New Rape Allegations, Remanded to Custody