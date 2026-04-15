Police Officers Suspended Over Abusive Call to Rape Survivor

Two police inspectors have been suspended for allegedly using abusive language during a phone call with a 33-year-old rape survivor, officials announced. The officers, Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla and Inspector Naresh Malik, were implicated after an audio clip with Malik's alleged offensive remarks went viral.

The controversy began with a complaint lodged on February 20, accusing forest department sub-inspector Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal of raping the woman under false promises of marriage. The complainant also claimed threats of violence if she proceeded with her complaint.

Police Superintendent Omvir Singh, upon learning of the incident, took immediate action, suspending the officers and launching an investigation led by Additional Superintendent Dinesh Kumar Shukla. The authorities have pledged strict consequences pending the inquiry's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)