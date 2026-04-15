Indonesian Airspace Policy Dilemma Amid US Overflight Proposal
The Indonesian government does not allow unrestricted foreign access to its airspace. The U.S. has proposed an overflight agreement, currently under Indonesian government review. Concerns arise over potential entanglement in South China Sea conflicts, as detailed in a letter within Indonesia's government departments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The Indonesian government has taken a firm stance against allowing unrestricted foreign access to its airspace.
This decision follows a proposal from the United States seeking overflight rights, which is currently under consideration.
A leaked letter from Indonesia's foreign ministry to its defense ministry warns of potential entanglements in South China Sea conflicts if the proposal is accepted.
(With inputs from agencies.)