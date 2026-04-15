Left Menu

Indonesian Airspace Policy Dilemma Amid US Overflight Proposal

The Indonesian government does not allow unrestricted foreign access to its airspace. The U.S. has proposed an overflight agreement, currently under Indonesian government review. Concerns arise over potential entanglement in South China Sea conflicts, as detailed in a letter within Indonesia's government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST
Indonesian Airspace Policy Dilemma Amid US Overflight Proposal
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian government has taken a firm stance against allowing unrestricted foreign access to its airspace.

This decision follows a proposal from the United States seeking overflight rights, which is currently under consideration.

A leaked letter from Indonesia's foreign ministry to its defense ministry warns of potential entanglements in South China Sea conflicts if the proposal is accepted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah Warns Against Lebanon-Israel Talks Fallout

Hezbollah Warns Against Lebanon-Israel Talks Fallout

 United Arab Emirates
2
Indian team to visit Washington for trade talks from Apr 20: Additional Secretary Darpan Jain.

Indian team to visit Washington for trade talks from Apr 20: Additional Secr...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Calls for Detailed Response on Transgender Recognition in Documents

Delhi High Court Calls for Detailed Response on Transgender Recognition in D...

 India
4
Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026