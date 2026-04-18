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Gagan Thapa Affirmed as Nepali Congress Leader by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has validated Gagan Thapa's leadership of the Nepali Congress, rejecting challenges from Sher Bahadur Deuba's faction. The ruling confirms the Election Commission's recognition of Thapa's Central Working Committee, following his election at a party convention. Thapa remains the leader despite a resignation attempt after election losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:32 IST
Gagan Thapa Affirmed as Nepali Congress Leader by Supreme Court
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  • Nepal

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court has recognized Gagan Thapa as the official leader of the Nepali Congress, dealing a setback to rival Sher Bahadur Deuba. The bench, led by Justices Saranga Subedi and Nripa Dhwoj Niroula, backed the Election Commission's decision on Thapa's leadership of the Central Working Committee.

Thapa, elected during a special convention in January, faced constitutional challenges from Deuba and acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka, who questioned the legality of Thapa's leadership. The court's verdict dismisses these challenges and upholds the EC's decision as well as the convention's outcomes.

Though Thapa attempted to resign after recent electoral losses, his resignation was refused by the party's committee, allowing him to continue his leadership despite the Nepali Congress' failure to secure a strong presence in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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