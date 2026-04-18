Tensions Soar: New Zealand Defends Aerial Mission Amidst Rising China Concerns

New Zealand staunchly defended its military patrol flight near China following accusations from Beijing of reconnaissance and harassment activities. China's foreign ministry claimed the New Zealand P-8A patrol aircraft had breached its security interests.

In response, the New Zealand Defence Force explained that the aircraft was involved in longstanding activities monitoring North Korean sanctions evasions, as stipulated by UN Security Council resolutions.

Tensions between China and New Zealand have been escalating, particularly after Chinese naval exercises near New Zealand in February. A meeting in June between leaders discussed trade's role in bolstering diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)