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Overnight Assaults: Russian Strikes Target Ukraine Infrastructure

Russian strikes targeted Ukraine's Odesa port infrastructure and an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, causing blackouts for 380,000 consumers. Despite extensive damage to agricultural warehouses, depots, and administrative buildings, no casualties were reported. Russia launched 219 long-range drones overnight, according to Ukraine's air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:53 IST
Overnight Assaults: Russian Strikes Target Ukraine Infrastructure
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  • Ukraine

In a sweeping overnight assault, Russian attacks damaged vital port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, triggering widespread blackouts for 380,000 consumers across the country's northern regions, officials reported.

Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, revealed that agricultural warehouses, depots, and administrative structures sustained significant damage in the attacks, delivered via drones. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, according to Kiper's communique on the Telegram app.

The assault was compounded by attacks on an energy facility in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region. The regional power distribution operator confirmed the strike on Telegram, adding to the strains on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian air force has disclosed that Russia deployed a formidable fleet of 219 long-range drones in the night's operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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