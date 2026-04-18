SA to Push UN Resolution on Global Inequality, Calls for New International Panel

In a bold diplomatic move, South Africa has announced plans to introduce a landmark resolution at the United Nations General Assembly aimed at tackling global inequality, one of the most persistent and destabilising challenges facing modern societies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the initiative during his address at the In Defence of Democracy forum in Barcelona, confirming that South Africa will propose the establishment of an International Panel on Inequality at the UN General Assembly’s 80th resumed session in 2026.

A Global Mechanism Modelled on Climate Science

The proposed panel would mirror the structure and influence of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), widely regarded as the global authority on climate science.

According to Ramaphosa, the new body would:

Monitor global inequality trends

Analyse underlying drivers and long-term consequences

Evaluate policy options to reduce disparities

Provide evidence-based guidance to governments and international institutions

The goal is to elevate inequality to the same level of coordinated global attention as climate change.

Placing Inequality at the Heart of Democracy

Ramaphosa stressed that addressing inequality is fundamental to strengthening democratic systems worldwide.

“At the heart of democracy lies the principle that all people must have equal opportunities and equal means to contribute to decisions about their lives,” he said.

He argued that without meaningful progress on equality, democratic institutions risk weakening, as disparities in wealth, opportunity, and access undermine social cohesion and public trust.

Backed by G20 Work and Global Research

The initiative builds on South Africa’s G20 Presidency, during which it commissioned a first-of-its-kind global inequality report led by Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz.

The report delivered a key message:Inequality is neither inevitable nor permanent—it can be reduced through deliberate policy choices.

This finding forms the intellectual foundation of the proposed UN panel, reinforcing the case for coordinated global action.

African Union Endorsement and Global Appeal

The proposal has already received backing from the African Union, strengthening its legitimacy and signalling broad support from the Global South.

Ramaphosa called on UN member states, policymakers, and civil society leaders to rally behind the initiative.

“This is the time for us to lead the world to address inequality,” he said, urging collective action to advance social justice and inclusive development.

South Africa’s Own Experience Shapes Its Leadership

The President acknowledged that South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies globally—a legacy of apartheid—making the issue both a domestic priority and a global advocacy point.

“We are committed to this endeavour,” he said, adding that the country’s experience underscores the urgency of addressing structural inequality.

A Turning Point for Global Governance?

If adopted, the resolution could mark a significant shift in international governance, placing inequality alongside climate change, health, and security as a core global policy priority.

Experts say such a panel could:

Standardise measurement of inequality across countries

Improve policy coordination

Strengthen accountability for inclusive growth

Inform global economic reforms

As geopolitical and economic divides widen, South Africa’s proposal signals a growing push to reshape global priorities around fairness, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

Tags: South Africa, United Nations, inequality, Cyril Ramaphosa, global governance, social justice, UNGA, G20, Joseph Stiglitz, African Union