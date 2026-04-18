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Map Mishap Sparks Census Clarification: Pasighat's Identity Restored

The Registrar General of India resolved a mapping error on the self-enumeration portal showing Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh as a Chinese town, Medog. The issue, flagged by an X user, was resolved with the map service provider. The online self-enumeration is part of a new digital census process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:48 IST
Map Mishap Sparks Census Clarification: Pasighat's Identity Restored
  • Country:
  • India

The Registrar General of India addressed a significant map error on the official self-enumeration website showing Pasighat as a Chinese town, Medog. The lapse, identified by Mohonto Panging Pao on X, called for urgent intervention. The issue was swiftly resolved with the map services provider.

The incident occurred during the new digital census initiative, allowing citizens from select states to self-enumerate online. The error was particularly concerning as it suggested a virtual cession of Indian territory on an official platform. This incident highlights the importance of accurate geographical representation in digital governance tools.

The digital census, the first of its kind since India's Independence, is split into two phases: the houselisting and housing census, followed by the population census next year. The initiative uses advanced technology, deploying mobile applications for data collection with enumerators visiting households to verify self-submitted data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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