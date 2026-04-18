BJP Accuses Congress of Blocking Women's Empowerment Bill

The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a vehement accusation against the Congress and other opposition factions. The charge? Hindering women's empowerment by opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, proposed legislation aimed at enhancing women's representation.

In a public demonstration in Mumbai, the BJP claimed that the Congress's resistance reflects a deep-seated reluctance to let women take on significant roles in legislative processes. This accusation comes after the Women's Reservation Bill, aiming to secure 33 percent women's reservations in legislative bodies by 2029, faced a setback in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP further accused the Congress of reducing the bill to a political pawn over the past 27 years, citing historical delays and a lack of political will. They claim this pattern of obstruction has persisted across several Indian governments, accusing the Congress of prioritizing political stability over empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)