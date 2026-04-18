Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Blocking Women's Empowerment Bill

The BJP's Mumbai unit accused Congress and other opposition parties of opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, stalling women's empowerment. The BJP claims Congress has delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, turning it into a political tool, preventing its implementation before the 2029 general elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:01 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Blocking Women's Empowerment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a vehement accusation against the Congress and other opposition factions. The charge? Hindering women's empowerment by opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, proposed legislation aimed at enhancing women's representation.

In a public demonstration in Mumbai, the BJP claimed that the Congress's resistance reflects a deep-seated reluctance to let women take on significant roles in legislative processes. This accusation comes after the Women's Reservation Bill, aiming to secure 33 percent women's reservations in legislative bodies by 2029, faced a setback in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP further accused the Congress of reducing the bill to a political pawn over the past 27 years, citing historical delays and a lack of political will. They claim this pattern of obstruction has persisted across several Indian governments, accusing the Congress of prioritizing political stability over empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call to Save West Bengal's Identity

Modi's Call to Save West Bengal's Identity

 India
2
Wave of Anti-Semitic Attacks Strike London's Jewish Community

Wave of Anti-Semitic Attacks Strike London's Jewish Community

 Global
3
Government's Unyielding Commitment to Women's Reservation and Combating Corruption

Government's Unyielding Commitment to Women's Reservation and Combating Corr...

 India
4
Brewed Controversy: Alleged Harassment at Tea Stall in Uttar Pradesh

Brewed Controversy: Alleged Harassment at Tea Stall in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026