Left Menu

Tragic Supermarket Siege in Kyiv: Hostage Situation Ends in Terror

A tragic incident in Kyiv saw Ukrainian police killing a gunman who took hostages in a supermarket, leaving six dead. President Zelenskiy confirmed the suspect, a 58-year-old from Moscow with a criminal record, fired on passersby in a terrorist act. The scene marked a rare occurrence of violence in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:30 IST
Tragic Supermarket Siege in Kyiv: Hostage Situation Ends in Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking event in Kyiv, Ukrainian police fatally shot a suspect who had taken hostages in a supermarket, resulting in six fatalities. The gunman opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivskyi district before barricading in the store, authorities reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation, disclosing the shooting injured 14 people, including a child. The assailant, identified as a 58-year-old with a criminal history, had set his apartment on fire before the shooting.

The incident, described as a terrorist act, saw the gunman brandishing an automatic weapon and resisting negotiation attempts. The Interior Minister confirmed the suspect was neutralized during a police storm of the supermarket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goods Train Derailment: Safety Concerns at Bokaro Crossing

Goods Train Derailment: Safety Concerns at Bokaro Crossing

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege

Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege

 Global
3
Karnataka Pioneers Alcohol Tax Reforms with AIB Model

Karnataka Pioneers Alcohol Tax Reforms with AIB Model

 India
4
CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026