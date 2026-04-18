Tragic Supermarket Siege in Kyiv: Hostage Situation Ends in Terror

In a shocking event in Kyiv, Ukrainian police fatally shot a suspect who had taken hostages in a supermarket, resulting in six fatalities. The gunman opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivskyi district before barricading in the store, authorities reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation, disclosing the shooting injured 14 people, including a child. The assailant, identified as a 58-year-old with a criminal history, had set his apartment on fire before the shooting.

The incident, described as a terrorist act, saw the gunman brandishing an automatic weapon and resisting negotiation attempts. The Interior Minister confirmed the suspect was neutralized during a police storm of the supermarket.

(With inputs from agencies.)