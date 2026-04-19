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US Domestic News Recap: From Musical Plant Shutdown to FAA's Recruitment Surge

Highlights from current US domestic news include the closure of an Ohio musical instrument plant linked to Trump's manufacturing pledge, a surge in FAA job applications, the US nearing a net crude export status due to the Iran war, and other significant societal and political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:26 IST
US Domestic News Recap: From Musical Plant Shutdown to FAA's Recruitment Surge
Trump

An Ohio brass-instrument factory, linked to President Trump's manufacturing promise, is closing, prompting worker Keith Czika to rally against billionaire owner John Paulson. The factory's fate now challenges Trump's pledge to boost American manufacturing due to job offshoring to China.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a massive response to the FAA's job drive for air traffic controllers, focusing on video game enthusiasts. Over 8,000 applications poured in within 13 hours as the recruitment campaign seeks to address critical staffing shortages.

The Iran war has propelled the U.S. towards being a net crude exporter for the first time since World War Two. Disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict have increased demand for American crude, marking a significant shift in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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