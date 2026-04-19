Rajasthan Police Crack Case of Elderly Couple's Murder in Jaisalmer

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police announced on Sunday the resolution of a chilling murder case involving an elderly couple in Jaisalmer district's Mohangarh area. Law enforcement officials have apprehended two prime suspects linked to the crime.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, the accused Suresh, aged 19, and Yogesh, aged 24, are both residents of Jaisalmer district. They allegedly committed the heinous act with the intention to rob the couple of their valuables.

The victims, Lakharam (90) and his wife Reshma (85), were tragically discovered by Lakharam's nephew at their home. The absence of silver anklets from Reshma's legs and footprints near the residence suggested a robbery gone awry. The case is currently under active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)