Web of Intrigue: Kolkata's Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Kolkata-based businessman as part of a money laundering investigation tied to a criminal syndicate with alleged links to local authorities, according to officials.

Kamdar, the Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was detained after a questioning session. He was taken from his residence during the wider operation involving searches at multiple locations, including those linked to Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.

The case also connects criminal figure Biswajit Podder, wanted in several violent crimes. During April raids, the ED seized substantial cash and valuables. This scandal unfolds against the backdrop of West Bengal's critical assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)