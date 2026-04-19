Web of Intrigue: Kolkata's Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered
The Enforcement Directorate arrested a businessman in Kolkata, probing a money laundering case linked to a criminal syndicate. The case involves Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and others, with connections to criminal Biswajit Podder. Raids have been conducted, uncovering significant assets. The investigation continues amid the assembly elections in West Bengal.
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- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Kolkata-based businessman as part of a money laundering investigation tied to a criminal syndicate with alleged links to local authorities, according to officials.
Kamdar, the Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was detained after a questioning session. He was taken from his residence during the wider operation involving searches at multiple locations, including those linked to Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.
The case also connects criminal figure Biswajit Podder, wanted in several violent crimes. During April raids, the ED seized substantial cash and valuables. This scandal unfolds against the backdrop of West Bengal's critical assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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