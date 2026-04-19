Tragedy at Mandir Marg: RBI Retiree Fatally Stabbed

A shocking incident occurred in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area as a 63-year-old retired Reserve Bank of India employee was discovered fatally stabbed inside his home. The victim, Madho Ram, was reportedly attacked on Sunday evening, prompting a swift police response following a distress call.

Upon arrival, authorities found Ram with multiple stab wounds and rushed him to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he was declared deceased. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the precise cause of death. The late Madho Ram is survived by his wife and three children.

Investigations are intensifying as police scrutinize CCTV footage and conduct local inquiries. They have yet to determine a motive, exploring possibilities including personal vendettas and robbery. The case has been officially registered, and multiple teams are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible for the brutal murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)