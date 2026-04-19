Pope Leo Calls for Unity and Peace in Angola Amidst Historical Reflection
Pope Leo, during a Mass attended by 130,000 people in Angola, urged the nation to overcome post-war divisions and build a united future. Highlighting the country's historical ties to slavery, he called for love to triumph over war and critiqued global conflicts. Angola remains challenged by poverty despite its oil wealth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:57 IST
Pope Leo addressed a massive gathering in Angola, where he urged the people to heal post-war divisions and strive for a united future. During the Mass in Kilamba, he described Angola as a 'beautiful yet wounded country.'
Later, at Muxima Catholic shrine, a site once pivotal in the transatlantic slave trade, the Pope emphasized the importance of building a peaceful, just world driven by love rather than war.
Expressing concern over escalating conflict in Ukraine, he advocated for dialogue and peace, while commending the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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