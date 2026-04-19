Pope Leo Calls for Unity and Peace in Angola Amidst Historical Reflection

Pope Leo addressed a massive gathering in Angola, where he urged the people to heal post-war divisions and strive for a united future. During the Mass in Kilamba, he described Angola as a 'beautiful yet wounded country.'

Later, at Muxima Catholic shrine, a site once pivotal in the transatlantic slave trade, the Pope emphasized the importance of building a peaceful, just world driven by love rather than war.

Expressing concern over escalating conflict in Ukraine, he advocated for dialogue and peace, while commending the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)