Left Menu

U.S. Forces Dismantle Drug Smuggling Operation in Caribbean Strike

U.S. forces targeted and killed three men identified as drug smugglers in a strike on a boat in the Caribbean. The boat was on a known drug trafficking route. This operation is part of a series that has led to the deaths of 157 alleged drug affiliates across 45 strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 07:53 IST
U.S. Forces Dismantle Drug Smuggling Operation in Caribbean Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, U.S. forces successfully neutralized three individuals identified as illicit drug smugglers during a military strike on a boat in the Caribbean. The operation, which was announced by U.S. Southern Command on Sunday, is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

According to Southern Command, the small boat was navigating through recognized narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean when it was targeted. A video of the strike, showcasing the boat's destruction, has been shared on the social media platform X.

This recent strike is a continuation of a broader military campaign, with U.S. forces having conducted 45 strikes on drug trafficking vessels across the Western Hemisphere, resulting in the deaths of 157 individuals linked to drug organizations, as reported by a senior U.S. defense official last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder accused dies by suicide in Jabalpur jail

Murder accused dies by suicide in Jabalpur jail

 India
2
Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

 Global
3
India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery pro...

 Global
4
Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026