U.S. Forces Dismantle Drug Smuggling Operation in Caribbean Strike

In a strategic move, U.S. forces successfully neutralized three individuals identified as illicit drug smugglers during a military strike on a boat in the Caribbean. The operation, which was announced by U.S. Southern Command on Sunday, is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

According to Southern Command, the small boat was navigating through recognized narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean when it was targeted. A video of the strike, showcasing the boat's destruction, has been shared on the social media platform X.

This recent strike is a continuation of a broader military campaign, with U.S. forces having conducted 45 strikes on drug trafficking vessels across the Western Hemisphere, resulting in the deaths of 157 individuals linked to drug organizations, as reported by a senior U.S. defense official last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)